Jimmy C. Duan Sells 10,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MDLA stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after buying an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after buying an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

