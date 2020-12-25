JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

NYSE JKS opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

