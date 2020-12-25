JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.14

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and traded as low as $112.23. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 1,209,404 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £623.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

