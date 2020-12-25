John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $316.42

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.42 and traded as high as $332.00. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $327.40, with a volume of 120,750 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.86. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

In other John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) news, insider Ben Loomes bought 35,739 shares of John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,354.42 ($129,807.19).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

