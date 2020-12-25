JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

