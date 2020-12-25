JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of RE/MAX worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RE/MAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $313,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of RMAX opened at $37.52 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. RE/MAX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.