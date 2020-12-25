JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in BOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in BOX by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in BOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BOX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

