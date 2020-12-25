JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 223,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,228 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Zix Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.