JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,157 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

