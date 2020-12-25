JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $401.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

