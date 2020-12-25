JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $617.37

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.37 and traded as high as $636.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 3,251 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £276.08 million and a PE ratio of -58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 617.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.62.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

