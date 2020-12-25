JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $336.00

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 91958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

In other JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

