JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $375.08

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.08 and traded as high as $409.00. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) shares last traded at $403.70, with a volume of 72,304 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.71. The company has a market cap of £239.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

