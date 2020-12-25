JustLiquidity Price Tops $26.34 on Top Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for $26.34 or 0.00109219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $69,811.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

