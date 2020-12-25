Juventus Fan Token Market Cap Hits $18.52 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $14.07 or 0.00057824 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and $4.77 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00667658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00161559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00360379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00062135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00097659 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

