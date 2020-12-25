Kaleyra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KLR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

