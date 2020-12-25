Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $33.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. Kamada reported sales of $32.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $134.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 14.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.