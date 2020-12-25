Kcash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $1.88 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.