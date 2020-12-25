Keep4r Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,297.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00034442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $595,256.30 and approximately $88,297.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00671221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00163608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00097995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

