Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches Market Cap of $23,854.09

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $23,854.09 and approximately $125.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 911.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

