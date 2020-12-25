Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.81. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth about $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

