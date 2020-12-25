Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $182.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

