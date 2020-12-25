Kevin C. Tang Purchases 275,784 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44.

Shares of ODT opened at $17.25 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $664.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.