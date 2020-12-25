KeyCorp Increases ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

