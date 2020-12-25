Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

