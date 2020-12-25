Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

