Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.79. Approximately 143,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 139,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSF shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the third quarter worth approximately $7,339,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

