Lake Street Capital Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

