Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.58

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.58 and traded as high as $176.48. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $176.48, with a volume of 1,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 price target on Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$167.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.77.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

