Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.38. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5,422,056 shares.

The company has a market cap of £12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.32.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

