LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

