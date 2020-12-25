Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.80. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 263,429 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

