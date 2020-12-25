Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 103,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 65,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Limoneira by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

