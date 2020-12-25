LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001354 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,160,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,932,525 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

