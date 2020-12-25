Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.01. 143,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $310.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

