Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $16.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

