Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.99

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises about 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

