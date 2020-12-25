LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,277 shares of company stock valued at $247,227 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth $2,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

