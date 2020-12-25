Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LOMA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.14 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.