LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

LNSPF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.23. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

