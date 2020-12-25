Loom Network Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $25.02 million and $7.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00047760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00324409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.