Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00683112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00151020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00359801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00098185 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.