Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $7,359,655.70 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 35,942.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 481.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 722,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

