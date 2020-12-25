MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 304,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.