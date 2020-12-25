Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,541.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.