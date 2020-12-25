Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $5.13. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 98,057 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

