Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TUSK opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.