MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.50

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 10137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock worth $2,000,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

