Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

NYSE:MKL opened at $990.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $998.13.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,482,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

