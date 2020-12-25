Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $232,033.26 and $7,331.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $614.98 or 0.02556904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.